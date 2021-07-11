Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $11,059,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

