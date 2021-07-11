Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 186,563 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1,124.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,563 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Nexstar Media Group worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

