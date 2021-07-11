Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 21,227 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $65,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.68 on Friday, hitting $480.18. 1,678,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,963. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.75. The company has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

