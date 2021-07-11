Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 22,020 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $32,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.76. The stock had a trading volume of 701,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,273. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

