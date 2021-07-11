Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 42,353 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,353 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Equitable worth $42,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Equitable by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

EQH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,090. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.