Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 554,338 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $233,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.59. 2,502,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.