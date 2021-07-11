Clinigen Group’s (CLIGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clinigen Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

