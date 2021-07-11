Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $105.89 and last traded at $106.67. Approximately 12,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,737,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

Specifically, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,923 shares of company stock valued at $87,692,149. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $7,900,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.