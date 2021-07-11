CLSA Initiates Coverage on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Analysts at CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Coupang stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $1,625,549,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

