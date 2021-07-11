CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

CNSP stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

