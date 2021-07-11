Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE:FOF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.83.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
