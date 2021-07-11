Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spire by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

