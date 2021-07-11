Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $12,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,118,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $258.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.53. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.