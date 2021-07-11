Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Up 1.2%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLEGF. raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

