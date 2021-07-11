Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

