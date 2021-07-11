Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,844,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,169,000 after acquiring an additional 773,741 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

