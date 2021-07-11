Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $13.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 1,054,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,772. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 974,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 346,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 333,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 133,268 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

