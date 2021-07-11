Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) versus Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Critical Contrast

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $231.00 million 3.10 $59.50 million $3.35 12.00 Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 4.84 $64.02 million $2.26 32.95

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Triumph Bancorp 0 4 1 1 2.50

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.33%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 32.63% 11.81% 1.49% Triumph Bancorp 25.46% 14.39% 1.63%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Community Trust Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and internet banking services. The company operates seventy-nine banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; four trust offices across Kentucky; and one trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

