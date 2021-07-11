Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -116.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.42. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

