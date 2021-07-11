Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €134.20 ($157.88). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €133.10 ($156.59), with a volume of 518,744 shares.

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €145.38 ($171.03).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €128.68.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

