Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

