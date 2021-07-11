Comparing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -11.85% -3.40% -1.66% Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

This table compares Fiverr International and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 45.54 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,416.59 Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.62 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -103.00

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 2 6 0 2.56 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $236.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.67%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 67.48%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

