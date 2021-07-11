Comparing Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland BancCorp and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.65%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 22.85% N/A N/A American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and American Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.60 $14.77 million $7.33 12.43 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats American Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 19 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

