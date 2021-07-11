Comparing Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shift Technologies and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vroom 2 3 11 0 2.56

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.73%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $56.42, indicating a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Vroom.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00% Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and Vroom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million 3.82 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -2.14 Vroom $1.36 billion 4.17 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -16.99

Shift Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vroom beats Shift Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

