comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 57.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 5.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of comScore by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $210,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.