Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at $2,083,000.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

