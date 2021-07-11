Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.