Contrasting China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) & Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Online Education Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 4.77% -11.84% 5.00% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.51 $22.52 million N/A N/A Vitru $100.80 million 3.85 $10.11 million $0.52 32.38

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Online Education Group and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vitru has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

