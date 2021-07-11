Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($0.98). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04. Copa has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $48,186,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.