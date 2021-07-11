Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.