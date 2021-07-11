Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,136,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 627,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

