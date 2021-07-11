Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,906 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $764,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

