Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $145,491.06 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58.

COUP opened at $266.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

