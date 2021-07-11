Credit Suisse AG Has $3.40 Million Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SPTN stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

