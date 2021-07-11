Credit Suisse AG Has $3.45 Million Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.