Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,149 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.