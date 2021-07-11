Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,358 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

