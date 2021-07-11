Credit Suisse Group Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $30.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.