CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 311,836 shares.The stock last traded at $50.46 and had previously closed at $49.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Saturday. Finally, raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

