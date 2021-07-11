Critical Analysis: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.25 $102.29 million $1.44 55.99 Profound Medical $7.30 million 49.00 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -14.04

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 14.73% 11.33% 10.27% Profound Medical -385.73% -31.62% -29.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 8 0 2.67 Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $72.85, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.04%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

