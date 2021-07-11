Critical Contrast: Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) vs. Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A Bank of Communications 17.96% 9.29% 0.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Mail and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 0 4 7 0 2.64 Bank of Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Mail and Bank of Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $17.42 billion N/A $811.15 million $1.43 11.26 Bank of Communications $60.64 billion 0.73 $11.34 billion $3.59 4.17

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Mail. Bank of Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Mail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Royal Mail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

