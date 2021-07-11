Critical Survey: Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) vs. Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Green Plains Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $83.35 million 3.41 $41.15 million $1.74 7.04

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Artius Acquisition and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00

Artius Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.31%. Green Plains Partners has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Green Plains Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Green Plains Partners 49.47% -87.52% 39.41%

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Artius Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.