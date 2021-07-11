Critical Survey: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 5.25% 22.34% 11.58% Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34%

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Shyft Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 143.96%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.06 $32.82 million $1.18 33.36 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 765.16 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -7.28

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

