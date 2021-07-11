Croda International (LON:CRDA) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,638 ($99.79) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,010.44. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,308 ($69.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The firm has a market cap of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 303 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,915.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

