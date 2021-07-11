CSFB Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$45.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.08.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.