CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,195.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $273,495.71 and $9,195.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $35.91 or 0.00105893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

