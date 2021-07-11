Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

