Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. ‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.
PSX stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
