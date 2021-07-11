Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. ‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

PSX stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

