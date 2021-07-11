CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 21,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 739,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $326,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

