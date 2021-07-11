DAO Maker Trading Down 11% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $65.16 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00005229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00117757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00162706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.81 or 0.99978375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00957177 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,212,250 coins and its circulating supply is 36,652,270 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

